West Bengal’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results to be Announced at 4 pm at lotterysambadresult.in

The results of the weekly Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be announced on Tuesday (October 20) at 4 PM by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The participants can visit the state department’s official website to check the results and see if their names appear on the list of lucky winners. The results of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be available at 4 PM on the website lotterysambadresult.in.

Prize money to be award to the lucky winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery:

· The first prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will get a whopping Rs 50 lakh.

· The winner of the second prize will get Rs 9000.

· The third prize winner will get Rs 500.

· The fourth prize winner will get Rs 250.

· The fifth prize winner will get Rs 120.

A consolation prize worth Rs 1000 will also be given to a lucky winner.

Steps to check weekly Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads “Lottery Sambad Result 20.10.2020 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha”

Step 3: View the result. A list of lucky winners will be displayed who won prizes in the various categories

Step 4: In case your lottery ticket number appears in the lottery results, get ready to claim and collect the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office.

Important points to note about Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery:

· The lottery winner must bring their ticket to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize.

· The ticket will be valid for 30 days from the date of announcement of the lottery results. Winners must claim their prize before the deadline.

· The lottery ticket’s number will be verified at the state office for authenticity.

· After verification, the winner will be awarded the sum of money they won.

· There will be tax deductions in accordance with the existing laws of the state government.

The weekly Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is among some of the most popular lotteries in the state, in which every week many people try their luck.