West Bengal's Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh, More Details at lotterysambadresult.in

Results of the Saturday lottery organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department, Dear Bangasree Damodar, will be announced at 4pm on its official website lotterysambadresult.in. There are seven different types of lotteries that the department conducts on each day of the week -- Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

Those who have purchased the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery ticket for Rs 6 on Saturday, December 26 can check the results by following these steps. Before starting to check the result, make sure that you have your lottery ticket in your hand.

Step 1: Visit West Bengal State Lottery Department’s website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After the homepage opens, you will find a link that reads ‘4PM’, click on it

Step 3: A new page wherein the winning ticket numbers will be mentioned

Step 4: Match each digit of your ticket number with the ones mentioned on the page. If all digits of your ticket match with all digits of a winning ticket, then you have won a prize. If not, then you have lost.

The good thing about Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery is that it has a huge range of multiple prizes. The prize list is such that a person wins as much as Rs 50 Lakhs to a sum like Rs 120 only. Take a look at the list of prizes:

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 1000

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000

Claiming the amount of the December 26 Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery is a slightly tedious process. The winner will have to make sure that he or she visits the West Bengal State Lottery Department and keeps these points in mind:

The trip to West Bengal State Lottery Department needs to be paid within 30 days of winning the prize

Original lottery ticket and a valid identity proof must be submitted at the West Bengal State Lottery Department for verification

Till the time West Bengal State Lottery Department does not verify every thing no prize money will be released

If the winning amount is taxable then that will be deducted at the source and you will only receive the remaining money.