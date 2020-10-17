West Bengal’s Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

The results of the weekly Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will be announced on Saturday (October 17) at 4 PM by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The participants will be able to check the result and search their name on the list of the lucky winners by visiting the state department’s official website. The results of ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ lottery will be made available at lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM.

Amount of sum to be awarded to the prize winners of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery:

· The winner of the first prize of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will get a whopping Rs 50 lakh.

· The second prize winner will get Rs 9000.

· The third prize winner will get Rs 500.

· The fourth prize winner will get Rs 250.

· The fifth prize winner will get Rs 120.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

Steps to check weekly Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads “Lottery Sambad Result 17.10.2020 Dear Bangasree Damodar”

Step 3: View the result. It will contain a list of persons who won prizes in each category

Step 4: If your name or lottery ticket number appears in the list, reach out to the West Bengal Gazette office and claim the prize

Important points to note about Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery:

· The winner must present their ticket before the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize.

· The lottery ticket will be valid for 30 days after the announcement of the results, so the winner must claim the prize within that period.

· The lottery ticket’s number and authenticity will be verified at the state office.

· Post verification process, the winner will be allowed to take home the amount won.

· The winning amount will be subject to tax deduction according to the rules and regulations of the state government.

The weekly Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the country. Many people try their luck every week hoping to turn their fortune.