West Bengal's Diamond Harbour Fully Vaccinated with First Dose Under Ingenious ‘Duare Amra’ Project

Diamond Harbour municipality under MP and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in South 24 Parganas, is fully vaccinated with the first dose and nearly 90% of its people have been administered both jabs under the unique ‘Duare Amra’ campaign, which could be emulated in the entire state, according to sources in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.

The municipality, which has 65,938 of which 49,953 are over the age of 18, had started ‘Duare Amra’ (at your doorstep) in which representatives from different wards along with health workers would reach out to senior citizens and inoculate them, Arumoy Gayen, the TMC leader, in the region said.

“This programme started almost 20 days ago. We are reaching to every house and giving them vaccines. Moreover, here we are vaccinating on wheels, our toto (rickshaw) with vaccine reaching to various places and people are vaccinated.”

Nearly 45,557 in the region are fully vaccinated while 57,445 have been administered with the first dose.

Rama Chakroborty, 40, a resident of Diamond Harbour, said, “My mother-in-law, 66, was very ill, this arrangement from municipality has helped her get a vaccine.”

Sources in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department said ‘Duare Amra’ would be taken as an example and will be replicated in South 24 Parganas district and later, extended to the entire state.

“Duare Sarkar is one of the most successful projects of the Mamata Banerjee government, which directly reaches to people and will be encouraged in third tenure of the TMC,” Diamond Harbour MLA Pannalal Halder told News18. “We have completed 100% first doze under this project, which is a brain child of Abhishek Banerjee. It feels great that we have succeeded in vaccination. Now, we will complete other areas.”

West Bengal has so vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age 18-44 age group with the first dose, according to the health ministry.

