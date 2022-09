West Bengal’s Money Matters: Are the Cash Hauls by Agencies 'Sudden'? Recent Raids in a Nut'Shell'

Over the past two months, the central as well as state investigating agencies have made major cash recoveries in West Bengal.

Picture this.

· On July 23, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 21.2 crore in cash from one of the apartments of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of discredited Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, from her upscale Diamond City apartment near Tollygunge in South Kolkata, while probing the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment irregularities in Bengal.

· On July 29, the ED recovered Rs 27.9 crore in cash and 6 kg gold from another apartment owned by Arpita Mukherjee from the Club Town Heights condominium in Belgharia in the northern fringes of Kolkata, while probing the same case.

· On September 4, the Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) raided the residence of a fish vendor, Jayprakash Saha, in Gazole, Malda and recovered Rs 1.4 crore in cash.

· On September 10, the ED carried out search operations at the house of Amir Khan, son of businessman Nesar Ahmed Khan, in the Garden Reach area of south-west Kolkata, in connection with a case of online gaming fraud and recovered Rs 17.32 crore.

So the question is why the sudden cash hauls?

NOT SO SUDDEN

Historically speaking, Kolkata is no stranger to money laundering and shell company operations. In fact, Independent India’s first major financial scam took place in this very city back in 1957, when Haridas Mundhra, a city-based industrialist and stocks speculator, got the government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to invest a sum of about Rs 1.27 crore in shares of six of his troubled companies.

Since then, the city has been home to a well-evolved eco-system to bring back black money into the company books by means of shell company conduits, dummy directors and their operators, spurious current accounts in banks and a maze of transaction layers which render tax sleuths an uphill task of following the money and identifying their ultimate beneficiaries.

CRACKDOWN ON THE ‘SHELL’ GAME

In the past few years, the Income Tax (IT) department has identified as many as 35,000 shell companies based out of Kolkata and launched prosecution against close to a hundred operators running illegal cash movement.

The well-established money laundering system in the city ensured that cash never had to be stocked. But fresh roadblocks and hindrances put up by government agencies over the past few years seem to have given a setback to laundering operations.

ALSO READ | TMC Goes All Out to ‘Clean Its Image’ in Bengal as Govt Sends New Rules to Districts to Check Corruption

“Cash hoarding is a new phenomenon in Kolkata. Earlier, there was no need to hoard cash. Black money used to get pumped back into the system through the established system of shell company network. All these companies required was a trade licence from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation which enabled them to open current accounts in multiple banks and deposit cash in small amounts in those accounts. A maze of money transfer layers was then put into action by means of which the cash got transferred back into the account of the beneficiary,” explained a senior IT department officer, on condition of anonymity.

“The identification of shell companies and their operators since 2015-16 by the IT department, along with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and Registrars of Companies (ROC), has resulted in a temporary setback to these operators and the established money laundering network. The turnaround time for the money to get pumped back into the system is now taking longer than what it used to take previously. That’s why we are witnessing so many cash hauls which are taking place somewhere in an interim phase of a fledgling laundering operation where cash cannot be easily pumped back,” the officer said.

“That, coupled with certain stringent amendments in the IT Act and court verdicts in favour of the IT department have put up difficult hindrances before the shell company operations,” he added.

ALSO READ | Rs 50 Crore Cash, Rs 5 Crore Gold and Coded Diaries: The Bengal Scam Haul So Far. And Counting?

Another officer, however, said, “While demonetisation was a good move, launderers used the three-month buffer period for note conversion to get large amounts of cash in Rs 2,000 denominations.”

HAWALA ROUTE

The other option is to move the cash by hawala, but it requires logistical arrangements for cash transit. As hawala operations happen mostly out of Mumbai, the cash has to be physically transported in smaller tranches by means of rail or roadways network, which is time-consuming.