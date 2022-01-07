West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman District Reports 400 New Covid-19 Cases in One Day

There has been a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal in the last few days. While the cases are doubling every day the district has recorded around 400 new cases in one day. Experts fear that at this rate the daily number of new cases will go upto 1000 in a few days.

Many experts raise concern that the residents of the district don’t are not yet aware about the surge in daily number of cases and they don’t follow Covid-19 protocol. Many people are not wearing masks in public places and local markets in the district are seeing a large crowd. The district authorities are concerned that this will increase the number of Covid-19 cases.

On January 4, 99 people were found positive for Covid-19 in the district. 221 people were infected the following day. In the last 24 hours, as on January 7, 361 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

Experts advise avoiding going out unless absolutely necessary and covering your face with a mask when you leave the house. It is also important to follow all hygiene rules, including the use of sanitisers. However, people are not following the social distancing norms.

Recently the districts of Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman, South and North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Malda, Bankura, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling including Kolkata are reporting a surge in new Covid-19 cases. On January 5, the state reported 14,022 new cases, the highest single day surge so far. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state were 33,042 as of January 5.

