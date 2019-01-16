Bengal's Satyarup Sidhhanta Becomes World's Youngest Mountaineer to Climb 7 Peaks, 7 Volcano Summits

: Kolkata’s renowned mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta recently added another feather to his hat by conquering Antarctica’s highest point Mount Sidney. He became the youngest man in the world to have climbed seven highest peaks and volcanic summits across continents.According to the inReach Satellite Communicator that Satyarup was carrying, he successfully summited Mt. Sidley at 6:28 IST, at a temperature of minus 40 degree Celsius.Speaking to News18, Satyarup’s mother Gayatri said, “It’s a proud moment for the entire country. I had a word with him before the mission and asked him not to take too much of risk.”“For the last few days I was restless and worried. The weather conditions were horrible in the middle of his mission. Even now, I will be worried till he returns safely to the base camp,” she added.Satyarup later in a tweet said, “6:28 AM (IST) successfully submitted Mt. Sidley highest volcanic peak of Antarctica. Fluttered the India flag at Sidley, what a proud moment.”Originally from Haridevpur in South Kolkata and a software engineer by profession, Satyarup holds an illustrious record of conquering several treacherous summits such as the Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Denali in Alaska and Mt Monc Blanc in France.On December 5 last year, he scaled Pico de Orizaba which is the highest volcanic peak in North America.Despite being an asthma patient, he successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2016. Before that in 2012, he climbed Mt. Vinson in Antarctica. He has also summited Mont Blanc and Carsten’s Pyramid in Pappua New Guinea, which is the highest point in Australia.“We are extremely happy with his success. We are eagerly waiting for his return to India,” his father Subhomoy, who is a doctor by profession, said.In 2016, Satyarup received a setback after he was denied certification of having climbed Everest due to the forgery committed by a police couple from Maharashtra.Identified as Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, the duo claimed that they had successfully reached the 8,850m (29,035ft) summit, bearing morphed photographs as proof.However, Satyarup claimed the photographs belonged to him. He lodged a complaint against them and after further investigations, he received his certification. ​