English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal's Satyarup Sidhhanta Becomes World's Youngest Mountaineer to Climb 7 Peaks, 7 Volcano Summits
According to the inReach Satellite Communicator that Satyarup was carrying, he successfully summited Mt. Sidley at 6:28 IST, at a temperature of minus 40 degree Celsius.
Source: Facebook/ Satyarup Sidhhanta
Loading...
Kolkata: Kolkata’s renowned mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta recently added another feather to his hat by conquering Antarctica’s highest point Mount Sidney. He became the youngest man in the world to have climbed seven highest peaks and volcanic summits across continents.
According to the inReach Satellite Communicator that Satyarup was carrying, he successfully summited Mt. Sidley at 6:28 IST, at a temperature of minus 40 degree Celsius.
Speaking to News18, Satyarup’s mother Gayatri said, “It’s a proud moment for the entire country. I had a word with him before the mission and asked him not to take too much of risk.”
“For the last few days I was restless and worried. The weather conditions were horrible in the middle of his mission. Even now, I will be worried till he returns safely to the base camp,” she added.
Satyarup later in a tweet said, “6:28 AM (IST) successfully submitted Mt. Sidley highest volcanic peak of Antarctica. Fluttered the India flag at Sidley, what a proud moment.”
Originally from Haridevpur in South Kolkata and a software engineer by profession, Satyarup holds an illustrious record of conquering several treacherous summits such as the Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Denali in Alaska and Mt Monc Blanc in France.
On December 5 last year, he scaled Pico de Orizaba which is the highest volcanic peak in North America.
Despite being an asthma patient, he successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2016. Before that in 2012, he climbed Mt. Vinson in Antarctica. He has also summited Mont Blanc and Carsten’s Pyramid in Pappua New Guinea, which is the highest point in Australia.
“We are extremely happy with his success. We are eagerly waiting for his return to India,” his father Subhomoy, who is a doctor by profession, said.
In 2016, Satyarup received a setback after he was denied certification of having climbed Everest due to the forgery committed by a police couple from Maharashtra.
Identified as Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, the duo claimed that they had successfully reached the 8,850m (29,035ft) summit, bearing morphed photographs as proof.
However, Satyarup claimed the photographs belonged to him. He lodged a complaint against them and after further investigations, he received his certification.
According to the inReach Satellite Communicator that Satyarup was carrying, he successfully summited Mt. Sidley at 6:28 IST, at a temperature of minus 40 degree Celsius.
Speaking to News18, Satyarup’s mother Gayatri said, “It’s a proud moment for the entire country. I had a word with him before the mission and asked him not to take too much of risk.”
“For the last few days I was restless and worried. The weather conditions were horrible in the middle of his mission. Even now, I will be worried till he returns safely to the base camp,” she added.
Satyarup later in a tweet said, “6:28 AM (IST) successfully submitted Mt. Sidley highest volcanic peak of Antarctica. Fluttered the India flag at Sidley, what a proud moment.”
Originally from Haridevpur in South Kolkata and a software engineer by profession, Satyarup holds an illustrious record of conquering several treacherous summits such as the Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Denali in Alaska and Mt Monc Blanc in France.
On December 5 last year, he scaled Pico de Orizaba which is the highest volcanic peak in North America.
Despite being an asthma patient, he successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2016. Before that in 2012, he climbed Mt. Vinson in Antarctica. He has also summited Mont Blanc and Carsten’s Pyramid in Pappua New Guinea, which is the highest point in Australia.
“We are extremely happy with his success. We are eagerly waiting for his return to India,” his father Subhomoy, who is a doctor by profession, said.
In 2016, Satyarup received a setback after he was denied certification of having climbed Everest due to the forgery committed by a police couple from Maharashtra.
Identified as Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, the duo claimed that they had successfully reached the 8,850m (29,035ft) summit, bearing morphed photographs as proof.
However, Satyarup claimed the photographs belonged to him. He lodged a complaint against them and after further investigations, he received his certification.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- Saina, Kashyap, Srikanth Enter Second Round of Malaysia Masters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results