West Central Railway Increases Speed Of Express Trains To 130 KM Per Hour

Indian Railways has announced that express trains operating in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will now run at a speed of the Rajdhani trains. The West Central railway has increased the speed of several trains running in this zone. Now express trains in this zone will run at a speed of 130 kilometer per hour. Earlier this speed for these trains was 110 km. West Central Railway has increased the speed of its trains thereby meeting its target one year ahead of the time given by the railway board. It is the first zone of the country to do this.

As per the chief public relations officer of West Central Railway, Rahul Jaipuriyar, in the main section of West Central Railway the speed of all the trains running through Nagda, Kota, Mathura, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi has been increased to 130 km per hour. Now the trains will become equivalent to Rajdhani trains in terms of speed. This will not just save passengers’ time but will also improve the schedule of the trains. As per the officials, the increase in the speed will save 30 - 35 minutes in total travel time for every train.

Till now, Gatiman Express is considered as the fastest train in the country whose maximum speed is 160 km per hour. Shatabdi express’s speed is 150 km per hour while Vande Mataram Express can run at a speed of 130 km per hour. Then comes Rajdhani express whose speed is 130 km per hour.

