West Central Railway To Impose Fine On Passengers Violating Covid-19 Norms

The West Central Railway has announced to levy heavy fines on the passengers flouting Covid-19 guidelines at railway stations and while travelling by trains. The West Central Railway has decided to increase surveillance on the passengers flouting Covid-19 norms after PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bhopal for inauguration of Rani Kamlapati railway station. PM Modi had raised the issues of cleanliness and sanitation at railway stations during his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion said, “Now the condition of the stations is being changed. Before our government till 7 years ago, a lot of garbage used to be there at the stations. But now the railway is changing and the public will have to cooperate in this.”

Now the West Central Railway has launched a campaign to maintain cleanliness at its stations while following all existing Covid-19 protocols. The railway authorities have instructed the officials to increase vigil on the passengers who are not following Covid-19 guidelines.

The passengers travelling without wearing masks and not following social distancing norms will be fined heavily. Those who will be found spitting, littering or smoking will also be levied fines.

The West Central Railway’s move to impose Covid-19 guidelines and cleanliness norms strictly came after the inauguration of the country’s first world class Rani Kamlapati Railway station. All the stations coming under its jurisdiction are being strictly monitored. The West Central Railway has appealed to the passengers spreading dirt and garbage at the stations to follow the cleanliness practices. The railway authorities have warned to impose heavy fines on the violators.

