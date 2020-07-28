INDIA

Western Command Chief Visits Kapurthala, Reviews Operational Readiness

File photo of Western Army Commander, Lt Gen RP Singh(left) along with Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. (Credit: twitter)

  • PTI Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen RP Singh, on Tuesday visited Punjab's Kapurthala district "to review the current security situation and operational readiness", a statement said. Singh was briefed by the Formation Commander “on the operational, training and logistic preparedness,” it said.

“He also witnessed an equipment display and interacted with troops. The General Officer appreciated the level of operational preparedness and anti-COVID measures being taken by the formation,” the statement said.

Singh exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and enthusiasm and to be ready for any operational challenge, it said.

