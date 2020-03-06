Take the pledge to vote

Western Disturbance Brings Rain as Delhi Grapples with Traffic Jams, Waterlogging; Improves Air Quality

The frequency of rainfall in the national capital is likely to reduce on Saturday, said Kuldeep Srivatava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Rainfall lashed the national capital all through the day on Friday, affecting traffic movement with visibility dropping considerably in the afternoon due to dense clouds. Some parts also witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms.

Kuldeep Srivatava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said the national capital has been receiving spells of showers since March 4 due to a western disturbance.

The frequency of rainfall is likely to reduce on Saturday, he said. Western disturbances are storms that originate in the Mediterranean and bring rains over the hills and north Indian plains.

The IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 20.4mm rainfall till 8.30am. The weather station at Palam gauged 15.3mm rainfall, Lodhi Road recorded 20.6mm, Ayanagar 19.1mm and Ridge 18.6mm, it added.

The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas, which affected traffic movement in the morning hours. Traffic congestion was reported from several areas as vehicles moved bumper to bumper.

Rainfall over the last two days have brought the mercury down. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 22° Celsius.

The showers and strong winds have improved the city's air quality. At 9:45 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 69, which falls in the satisfactory category.

