Western Railway Cancels 19 Special Trains Citing Poor Occupancy Amid Covid-19, Check Full List Here

The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled 19 special trains from May 9 onwards due to decline in the number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release by the railways said on Friday. The passenger trains have been cancelled till further orders. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, details of the special trains which have been cancelled are as under:

CANCELLATION OF JOURNEY COMMENCING ON MAY 9 TILL FURTHER NOTICE:

Train No. 09013/09014 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Special

Train No. 09415 Ahmedabad – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 10:

Train No. 09233 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Superfast Special

Train No. 09220 Ahmedabad – MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special

Train No. 09424 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli Festival Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 11:

Train No. 09234 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Special

Train No. 09055 Valsad – Jodhpur Special

Train No. 09332 Indore – Kochuveli Special

Train No. 09416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Ahmedabad Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 12:

Train No. 09219 MGR Chennai Central - Ahmedabad Superfast Special

Train No. 02908 Hapa – Madgaon Superfast Special

Train No. 09056 Jodhpur – Valsad Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 13:

Train No. 09043 Bandra Terminus –Bhagat -Ki-Kothi Special

Train No. 09423 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Festival Special

Train No. 09262 Porbandar – Kochuveli Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 14:

Train No. 02907 Madgaon - Hapa Superfast Special

Train No. 09044 Bhagat-Ki-Kothi ­- Bandra Terminus Special

Train No. 09331 Kochuveli – Indore Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 16:

Train No. 09261 Kochuveli – Porbandar Special

