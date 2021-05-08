Western Railway Cancels 19 Special Trains Citing Poor Occupancy Amid Covid-19, Check Full List Here

The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled 19 special trains from May 9 onwards due to decline in the number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release by the railways said on Friday. The passenger trains have been cancelled till further orders. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, details of the special trains which have been cancelled are as under:
CANCELLATION OF JOURNEY COMMENCING ON MAY 9 TILL FURTHER NOTICE:
Train No. 09013/09014 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Special
Train No. 09415 Ahmedabad – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special
CANCELLED FROM MAY 10:
Train No. 09233 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Superfast Special
Train No. 09220 Ahmedabad – MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special
Train No. 09424 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli Festival Special
CANCELLED FROM MAY 11:
Train No. 09234 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Special
Train No. 09055 Valsad – Jodhpur Special
Train No. 09332 Indore – Kochuveli Special
Train No. 09416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Ahmedabad Special
CANCELLED FROM MAY 12:
Train No. 09219 MGR Chennai Central - Ahmedabad Superfast Special
Train No. 02908 Hapa – Madgaon Superfast Special
Train No. 09056 Jodhpur – Valsad Special
CANCELLED FROM MAY 13:
Train No. 09043 Bandra Terminus –Bhagat -Ki-Kothi Special
Train No. 09423 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Festival Special
Train No. 09262 Porbandar – Kochuveli Special
CANCELLED FROM MAY 14:
Train No. 02907 Madgaon - Hapa Superfast Special
Train No. 09044 Bhagat-Ki-Kothi - Bandra Terminus Special
Train No. 09331 Kochuveli – Indore Special
CANCELLED FROM MAY 16:
Train No. 09261 Kochuveli – Porbandar Special
