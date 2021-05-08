india

Western Railway Cancels 19 Special Trains Citing Poor Occupancy Amid Covid-19, Check Full List Here
1-MIN READ

Western Railway Cancels 19 Special Trains Citing Poor Occupancy Amid Covid-19, Check Full List Here

Representative image.

Representative image.

The passenger trains on Bandra, Bhusaval, Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Jodhpur among other stations have been cancelled till further orders

The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled 19 special trains from May 9 onwards due to decline in the number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release by the railways said on Friday. The passenger trains have been cancelled till further orders. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, details of the special trains which have been cancelled are as under:

CANCELLATION OF JOURNEY COMMENCING ON MAY 9 TILL FURTHER NOTICE:

Train No. 09013/09014 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Special

Train No. 09415 Ahmedabad – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 10:

Train No. 09233 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Superfast Special

Train No. 09220 Ahmedabad – MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special

Train No. 09424 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli Festival Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 11:

Train No. 09234 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Special

Train No. 09055 Valsad – Jodhpur Special

Train No. 09332 Indore – Kochuveli Special

Train No. 09416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Ahmedabad Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 12:

Train No. 09219 MGR Chennai Central - Ahmedabad Superfast Special

Train No. 02908 Hapa – Madgaon Superfast Special

Train No. 09056 Jodhpur – Valsad Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 13:

Train No. 09043 Bandra Terminus –Bhagat -Ki-Kothi Special

Train No. 09423 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Festival Special

Train No. 09262 Porbandar – Kochuveli Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 14:

Train No. 02907 Madgaon - Hapa Superfast Special

Train No. 09044 Bhagat-Ki-Kothi ­- Bandra Terminus Special

Train No. 09331 Kochuveli – Indore Special

CANCELLED FROM MAY 16:

Train No. 09261 Kochuveli – Porbandar Special

first published:May 08, 2021, 08:54 IST