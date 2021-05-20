Western Railway Cancels 6 More Special Trains, Extends Trips of 2; See List Here

The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled 6 special trains due to decline in the number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the convenience to passengers, it has extended trips of Surat – Hatia Special train on special fare up to Madhupur station.

List of cancelled trains:

01138 Ahmedabad-Nagpur Special cancelled from May 20 to July 1

01137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad Special cancelled from May 19 to June 30

05270 Ahmedabad - Muzaffarpur Special cancelled from May 29 till further notice

05269 Muzaffarpur - Ahmedabad Special cancelled from May 27 till further notice

09247 Ahmedabad - Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Special cancelled on May 20

09250 Kevadiya - Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi Special cancelled on May 20

For the convenience to passengers, It has been decided to extend trips of train no 09081/ 09082 Surat – Hatia Special train on special fare up to Madhupur station. This train will run on 22nd & 29th May, 2021.

Trips extended:

Train no. 09081 Surat - Madhupur Superfast Special will run on May 20 and May 27

Train no. 09082 Madhupur - Surat Superfast Special Train will run on May 22 and May 29.

