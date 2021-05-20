india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Western Railway Cancels 6 More Special Trains, Extends Trips of 2; See List Here
1-MIN READ

Western Railway Cancels 6 More Special Trains, Extends Trips of 2; See List Here

(Representative pic: Shutterstock)

(Representative pic: Shutterstock)

The Western Railway has extended trips of Surat – Hatia Special train on special fare up to Madhupur station

The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled 6 special trains due to decline in the number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the convenience to passengers, it has extended trips of Surat – Hatia Special train on special fare up to Madhupur station.

List of cancelled trains:

  • 01138 Ahmedabad-Nagpur Special cancelled from May 20 to July 1
  • 01137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad Special cancelled from May 19 to June 30
  • 05270 Ahmedabad - Muzaffarpur Special cancelled from May 29 till further notice
  • 05269 Muzaffarpur - Ahmedabad Special cancelled from May 27 till further notice
  • 09247 Ahmedabad - Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Special cancelled on May 20
  • 09250 Kevadiya - Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi Special cancelled on May 20
RELATED NEWS

Trips extended:

  • Train no. 09081 Surat - Madhupur Superfast Special will run on May 20 and May 27
  • Train no. 09082 Madhupur - Surat Superfast Special Train will run on May 22 and May 29.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 20, 2021, 12:47 IST