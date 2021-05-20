Western Railway Cancels 6 More Special Trains, Extends Trips of 2; See List Here

The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled 6 special trains due to decline in the number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the convenience to passengers, it has extended trips of Surat – Hatia Special train on special fare up to Madhupur station.
पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा वर्तमान परिस्थिति के मद्देनजर, यात्री संख्या में कमी के कारण अहमदाबाद - नागपुर स्पेशल,अहमदाबाद – मुजफ्फरपुर स्पेशल एवं अहमदाबाद - केवड़िया जनशताब्दी स्पेशल ट्रेनों को निरस्त करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। जिसका विवरण इस प्रकार है:-@WesternRly pic.twitter.com/JXdRofO2dM— DRM Ahmedabad (@drmadiwr) May 19, 2021
List of cancelled trains:
- 01138 Ahmedabad-Nagpur Special cancelled from May 20 to July 1
- 01137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad Special cancelled from May 19 to June 30
- 05270 Ahmedabad - Muzaffarpur Special cancelled from May 29 till further notice
- 05269 Muzaffarpur - Ahmedabad Special cancelled from May 27 till further notice
- 09247 Ahmedabad - Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Special cancelled on May 20
- 09250 Kevadiya - Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi Special cancelled on May 20
For the convenience to passengers, It has been decided to extend trips of train no 09081/ 09082 Surat – Hatia Special train on special fare up to Madhupur station. This train will run on 22nd & 29th May, 2021. #specialtrain @drmbct pic.twitter.com/BtYnO9Vn4b
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 19, 2021
Trips extended:
- Train no. 09081 Surat - Madhupur Superfast Special will run on May 20 and May 27
- Train no. 09082 Madhupur - Surat Superfast Special Train will run on May 22 and May 29.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here