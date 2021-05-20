Western Railway Cancels Mumbai, Prayagraj Train Citing Poor Occupancy Amid Covid-19, Details Here

The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled trips of train no. 09095 / 09096 Bandra Terminus – Subedargang AC Superfast Special due to decline in the number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release by the railways said on Thursday night.

Due to reduction in passenger demand in view of COVID situation, it has been decided to cancel the further trips of Train no. 09095 / 09096 Bandra Terminus – Subedargang AC Superfast Special train. @drmbct pic.twitter.com/XGJ1EsexXb— Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 20, 2021

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, details of the special trains, running between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Subedargang in Prayagraj, which have been cancelled are as under:

Train no. 09095 Bandra Terminus – Subedargang AC Superfast Special train will remain cancelled on May 24 and May 31

Train no. 09096 Subedargang - Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Special train will remain cancelled on May 26 and June 2

