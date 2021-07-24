Western Railway, Central Railway to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday, July 25; Check Details

Western Railway (WR) has planned a jumbo block for five hours, from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs, on Sunday, July 25 on Up and Dn Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) railways stations for maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. During the block, all fast line trains will operate on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local). Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled, Sumit Thakur, chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, said in a release.

Central Railway also announced Mega Block on its suburban sections of Trans-Harbour and Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on July 25.

Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Trans-Harbour Line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.19 pm and Up services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi from 10.15 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended during the block period.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm &

Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Wadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will also remain suspended.

However, there will be no mega block on Main Line. Railways will run special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Trans-Harbour line and Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period. In a release Central Railway said that these “maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.”

