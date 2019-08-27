Western Railway in Mumbai Takes Measures to Prevent Outbreak of Mosquito-borne Diseases
Image for representation.
With the onset of monsoon, cities across the country are being plagued by a host of monsoon diseases and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya etc. While civic authorities are undertaking a number of measures to combat the same, there has been a sharp spike in monsoon diseases in the national capital among other places. Meanwhile, in order to curb and take preventive measures against deadly malaria this monsoon, season, Western Railway organised regular checks of all railway premises, including railway colonies and workshops in Mumbai and Surat division on August 25, according to Free Press Journal.
Talking to FPJ, Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO, Western Railway said that massive inspection was carried out by various teams, including Chief Medical Superintendent, Medical Officers of each Health Units, Assistant Health Office, Health Inspectors and Engineering Supervisors on August 25.
Notably, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, a team of officials visited the carriage and waon workshops at Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus, the carsheds at Kandivali and Mumbai Central, workshops at Parel, Mahalaxmi, Bandra and railway colonies in Badhwar Park, Dadar, Agripada, Matunga, Pali Hill, Khar, Santacruz (East and West), Vile Parle, Andheri, Borivali and Dahisar as part of its efforts to combat the vector-borne diseases.
Ravinder Bhakar told Mumbai Mirror that the medical department of WR will also coordinate with the engineering department and the local municipal authority to cover maximum places which are prone to mosquito breeding and can be potential hotspots for mosquito-borne diseases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra is trying hard to prevent an outbreak of dengue in flood-affected Kolhapur, that had recorded a high number of dengue cases last year.
Last year Kolhapur had recorded 14 deaths from dengue amid 1991 cases. Of these 1,494 cases were reported from Urban areas a Hindu article had sited. This year, the region has already recorded 665 cases of dengue and two deaths due to mosquito-borne diseases.
