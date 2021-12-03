Western Railway Installs Maximum CCTVs in Coaches, But This Zone Lags Behind

In a bid to increase security, the railway authorities have decided to install CCTV cameras in various coaches and stations. The Western Railway has succeeded in installing the maximum CCTVs in coaches. At least 20 per cent of the total CCTV installed coaches are from Western Railway. Meanwhile, Konkan Railway is behind as only 42 coaches have CCTVs installed. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared these facts on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

So far, CCTVs have been installed in 4934 coaches of trains across the country. In total 17 zones, Western Railway is ahead in installing the maximum number of cameras.

As per reports, the trains running from Mumbai have the most cameras installed. As already mentioned, in Konkan railways only 42 coaches have CCTV cameras installed. Although Konkan Railway is a very small zone, when it comes to general zones, West Central Railway is at number two, where only 83 coaches are being monitored by CCTV cameras.

At the same time, talking about the stations, CCTV cameras have been installed at 838 stations across the country. Central Railway has equipped the stations with cameras for security purposes. Currently, at a total of 112 stations, cameras have been installed which are being monitored by the on-duty staff from the control room. At the same time, East Coast Railway has installed cameras at only 19 stations.

The initiative of installing CCTV cameras is being funded by Nirbhaya Funds. A total of 983 stations have been identified for the installation of CCTV cameras from the Nirbhaya Fund. According to the Ministry of Railways, the GRP data for the last three years, 2018 to 2020, shows that there has been a decline in the crime rate in trains.

