Western Railway Installs Wi-Fi Services at 468 Stations in Five Years; 90 in Mumbai Division

Western Railway (WR) recently charted their development in providing Wi-Fi connections on their railway stations. According to the growth rate, Western Railways has successfully installed Wi-Fi services at 468 stations in five years. The first Wi-Fi facility was installed at Mumbai Central in 2016.

As the internet proliferates in the country and more people are becoming accustomed to the world of the web, Indian Railways has resorted to providing Wi-Fi services to commuters at more stations so that they are constantly in touch with the online world.

Out of the 468 stations equipped with Wi-Fi facilities, 90 falls in the Mumbai division. In addition, 98 stations belong to the Ratlam division, while 88 and 72 stations are in Ahmedabad and Vadodara division. The least number of stations covered are in Bhavnagar division (70), followed by Rajkot division (50), reported The Times of India.

Also read: Railways Resumes Unreserved Travel Facility in 13 Rajasthan Trains. Check List

“This project has been taken up with a mission of turning stations into hubs of digital inclusion. The responsibility to implement this remarkable Digital India initiative has been entrusted to RailTel, which provides state-of-the-art public Wi-Fi under the brand name Railwire. RailTel has so far commissioned this facility at 6070 stations across India,” Sumit Thakur, WR Spokesperson, told TOI.

RailTel Corporation is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that is responsible for providing Wi-Fi connections at various stations across the country. The service provided by RailTel gives commuters with 1Mbps internet speed for 30 minutes, free of cost. The commuters only have to go through a quick registration with the help of their phone numbers to enjoy free high-speed internet services.

Indian Railways is vehemently working to align itself to the Digital India initiative. Wi-Fi service is the newest addition to the list, which already has facilities like Passenger Reservation System, National Train Enquiry System, among other technology-laden amenities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.