2-MIN READ

Western Railway to Extend Services of 14 Special Trains; Check Timings, Routes and Other Details

(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

These Indian Railways trains will run on special fare between Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Assam

The Western Railway (WR) announced that it is extending trips of 14 special trains between Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Assam for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. These Indian Railways trains will run on special fares. In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF TRAINS:

Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus – Barauni (Weekly) Special (2 Trips)

  • Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special trips has been extended and now it will also run on June 11
  • 09006 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special will also run on June 14
Train No. 09011/09012 Udhna Jn - Danapur (Weekly) Superfast Special (2 Trips)

  • 09011 Udhna Jn - Danapur Special will also run on June 7
  • 09012 Danapur - Udhna Jn Special will also run on June 9

Train No. 09035/09036 Mumbai Central – Manduadih (Bi-weekly) Special (4 Trips)

  • 09035 Mumbai Central – Manduadih Special Train now will also run on June 8 and 11
  • 09036 Manduadih - Dadar Special will also run on June 10 and June 13

Train No. 09049/09050 Mumbai Central – Samastipur (4 days a week) Special (6 Trips)

  • 09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special has been extended and now it will also run on June 8, June 10 and June 12
  • 09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special now will also run on June 10, June 12 and June 14

Train No. 09087/09088 Udhna Jn - Chhapra (Weekly) Superfast Special train (2 Trips)

  • 09087 Udhna Jn - Chhapra Special Train will also run on June 11
  • 09088 Chhapra - Udhna Jn Special will also run on June 13

Train No. 09099/09100 Bandra Terminus – Mau Jn (Weekly) Special (2 Trips)

  • 09099 Bandra Terminus – Mau Jn Special now will also run on June 8
  • 09100 Mau Jn – Bandra Terminus Special Train will also run on June 10

Train No. 09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur (Weekly) Special (2 Trips)

  • 09117 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special now will also run on June 11
  • 09118 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special now will also run on June 14

Train No. 09175/09176 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur (Weekly) Special (2 Trips)

  • 09175 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train now will also run on June 6
  • 09176 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special will also run on June 8

09177/09178 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur (Weekly) Special (2 Trips)

  • 09177 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special now will also run on June 9
  • 09178 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special now will also run on June 12

Train No. 09123/09124 Bandra Terminus – Ghazipur City (Weekly) Superfast Special (2 Trips)

  • 09123 Bandra Terminus – Ghazipur City Special Train now will also run on June 7
  • 09124 Ghazipur City – Bandra Terminus Special now will also run on June 9

Train No. 09181/09182 Bandra Terminus - Danapur (Weekly) Superfast (2 Trips)

  • 09181 Bandra Terminus - Danapur Special now will also run on June 8
  • 09182 Danapur - Vadodara Special now will also run on June 10

Train No. 09453/09454 Ahmedabad – Samastipur (Weekly) Special (2 Trips)

  • 09453 Ahmedabad – Samastipur Special will also run on June 6
  • 09454 Samastipur – Ahmedabad Special now will also run on June 9

Train No. 09501/09502 Okha - Guwahati (Weekly) Special (2 Trips)

  • 09501 Okha - Guwahati Special will also run on June 11
  • 09502 Guwahati – Okha Special now will also run on June 14

Train No. 09521/09522 Rajkot – Samastipur (Weekly) Special (2 Trips)

  • 09521 Rajkot – Samastipur Special now will also run on June 9
  • 09522 Samastipur – Rajkot Special now will also run on June 12.

The booking of Train No 09005, 09011, 09035, 09049, 09087, 09099, 09117, 09123, 09175, 09177, 09181, 09453, 09501 & 09521 will open on June 5 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

first published:June 05, 2021, 08:33 IST