Western Railway to Increase Halts of Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri Exp; Check Timings, Other Details

For the convenience of passengers, the Western Railway has decided to run Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri Express with additional halts and revised timings in both directions. The revised timings will be with effect from June 10. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the additional halts have been provided at Adipur, Maninagar, Vishwamitri, Miyagam Karjan, Palej, Bharuch, Kosamba, Billimora and Dahanu Road station in both direction.

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to run train No. 09115/09116 Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri exp with additional halts and with revised timings. The revised timings will be with effect from 10th June, 2021.#WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/PTYwVAYzzw — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 5, 2021

Here are the details of revised timings and additional halts:

09115 Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri Exp

From June 10, the train will leave Dadar at 15:15 hrs and reach

Borivli: 15:35 hrs

Dahanu Road: 16:47 hrs

Vapi: 17:20 hrs

Valsad: 17:43 hrs

Billimora: 18:01 hrs

Kosamba Junction: 19:34 hrs

Ankleshwar: 19:51 hrs

Bharuch: 20:03 hrs

Palej: 20:32 hrs

Miyagam Karjan: 20:46 hrs

Vishwamitri: 21:08 hrs

Vadodara: 21:20 hrs

Anand: 21:57 hrs

Mani Nagar: 23:09 hrs

Aipur at 05:38 hrs.

09116 Bhuj-Dadar Sayaji Nagri Exp

Adipur: 23:18 hrs

Mani Nagar: 05:39 hrs

Vadodara: 07:15 hrs

Vishwamitri: 07:28 hrs

Miyagam Karjan: 07:54 hrs

Palej: 08:09 hrs

Bharuch: 08:34 hrs

Ankleshwar: 08:47 hrs

Kosamba Junction: 09:10 hrs

Billimora: 10:36 hrs

Dahanu Road: 12:00 hrs

Borivli: 13:01 hrs

Dadar at 13:55 hrs.

