india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Western Railway to Increase Halts of Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri Exp; Check Timings, Other Details
1-MIN READ

Western Railway to Increase Halts of Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri Exp; Check Timings, Other Details

Western Railway headquarters is in Mumbai's Churchgate station. (Pic: WR/Twitter)

Western Railway headquarters is in Mumbai's Churchgate station. (Pic: WR/Twitter)

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the revised timings of Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri Express will be with effect from June 10

For the convenience of passengers, the Western Railway has decided to run Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri Express with additional halts and revised timings in both directions. The revised timings will be with effect from June 10. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the additional halts have been provided at Adipur, Maninagar, Vishwamitri, Miyagam Karjan, Palej, Bharuch, Kosamba, Billimora and Dahanu Road station in both direction.

Here are the details of revised timings and additional halts:

09115 Dadar-Bhuj Sayaji Nagri Exp

RELATED NEWS
  • From June 10, the train will leave Dadar at 15:15 hrs and reach
  • Borivli: 15:35 hrs
  • Dahanu Road: 16:47 hrs
  • Vapi: 17:20 hrs
  • Valsad: 17:43 hrs
  • Billimora: 18:01 hrs
  • Kosamba Junction: 19:34 hrs
  • Ankleshwar: 19:51 hrs
  • Bharuch: 20:03 hrs
  • Palej: 20:32 hrs
  • Miyagam Karjan: 20:46 hrs
  • Vishwamitri: 21:08 hrs
  • Vadodara: 21:20 hrs
  • Anand: 21:57 hrs
  • Mani Nagar: 23:09 hrs
  • Aipur at 05:38 hrs.

09116 Bhuj-Dadar Sayaji Nagri Exp

  • Adipur: 23:18 hrs
  • Mani Nagar: 05:39 hrs
  • Vadodara: 07:15 hrs
  • Vishwamitri: 07:28 hrs
  • Miyagam Karjan: 07:54 hrs
  • Palej: 08:09 hrs
  • Bharuch: 08:34 hrs
  • Ankleshwar: 08:47 hrs
  • Kosamba Junction: 09:10 hrs
  • Billimora: 10:36 hrs
  • Dahanu Road: 12:00 hrs
  • Borivli: 13:01 hrs
  • Dadar at 13:55 hrs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 06, 2021, 08:23 IST