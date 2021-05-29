Western Railway to Operate 5-hour Jumbo Block in Mumbai on Sunday

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, Western Railway (WR) to operate 5 hours jumbo block on Up and Dn slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) stations from 10:35 am to 15:35 pm on Sunday, May 30.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all slow line trains will run on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local). Due to this, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here