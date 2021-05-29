india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Western Railway to Operate 5-hour Jumbo Block in Mumbai on Sunday
1-MIN READ

Western Railway to Operate 5-hour Jumbo Block in Mumbai on Sunday

(Representational Photo)

(Representational Photo)

The jumbo block will be held on Up and Dn slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) stations from 10:35 am to 15:35 pm on Sunday, May 30

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, Western Railway (WR) to operate 5 hours jumbo block on Up and Dn slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) stations from 10:35 am to 15:35 pm on Sunday, May 30.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all slow line trains will run on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local). Due to this, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 29, 2021, 09:26 IST