Western Railway to Run Special Trains; Check Timings, Routes and Other Details Here

The Indian Railways is continuously increasing the number of trains to help people travel from one place to another. Now, the Western Railway has announced to run additional special trains between Gandhidham to Nagarcoil and Rajkot to Coimbatore. The information regarding the same was shared by the Western Railway on its official Twitter handle. Sharing the post, it added that the booking will open on April 13, 2021, at nominated PRS counters and on the IRCTC website at https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to run additional special trains between Gandhidham – Nagarcoil and Rajkot – Coimbatore.The booking of Train No. 06335 & 06613 will open on 13th April, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website. pic.twitter.com/Ke7tFIBY44 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 7, 2021

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. Passengers who are planning to travel can book the tickets for the below-mentioned trains by visiting the official website of IRCTC.

1. Train Number 06335/06336 Gandhidham – Nagarcoil Weekly Special: Train number 06335 will leave Gandhidham every Friday at 10:45 am and will reach Nagarcoil at 06:30 am on Sunday, with effect from April 30, 2021, till further notice. Similarly, train number 06336 will leave Nagarcoil every Tuesday at 02:45 pm and will reach Gandhidham at 12:00 pm on Thursday with effect from April 27, 2021.

2. Train Number 06613/06614 Rajkot – Coimbatore Weekly Special: Train number 06613 will leave Rajkot every Sunday at 05:30 am and will reach Coimbatore at 09:31 pm on the next day with effect from April 25, 2021, till any further notice. Similarly, train number 06614 will leave Coimbatore every Friday at 12:15 am and will reach the destination that is Rajkot at 05:50 pm on the next day with effect from April 23, 2021.

According to the notification, the above-mentioned trains will run as special trains on special fare. Passengers are advised to visitwww.enquiry.indianrail.gov.infor more details including timings regarding the halts, frequency and days of operation.

