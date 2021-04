Western Railway to Run Summer Special Trains: Check Timings, Routes and Other Details

The Western Railway (WR) announced that it will run four more additional weekly summer special trains between Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur, Udhna – Danapur, Ahmedabad – Kolkata and Okha – Guwahati stations. The booking of Ahmedabad – Kolkata Weekly Special Train will open on April 13, 2021, booking of Okha – Guwahati Weekly Special Train will start on April 14, 2021 and booking of Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special Train and Udhna – Danapur Superfast Weekly Special Train will open on April 15, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website, a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said.

Train No. 09067/09068 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special Train on Special Fare (4 Trips)

Train No. 09067 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special will depart Bandra Terminus every Sunday at 19.25 hrs and arrive Gorakhpur at 06.05 hrs on Tuesday. This train will run on April 18 and April 25.

Similarly, Train No. 09068 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special will depart Gorakhpur every Tuesday at 16.10 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 05.10 hrs on Thursday.

This train will run on April 20 and April 27 April. This train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana Jn, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Lucknow City, Barabanki Jn and Basti stations in both directions. This train comprises of Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09011/09012 Udhna – Danapur Superfast Weekly Special Train on Special Fare (4 Trips)

Train No. 09011 Udhna – Danapur Superfast Weekly Special will depart Udhna every Monday at 20.35 hrs and arrive Danapur at 22.30 hrs on Tuesday. This train will run on April 19 and April 26. Similarly, Train No. 09012 Danapur – Udhna Superfast Weekly Special will depart Danapur every Wednesday at 01.00 hrs and arrive Udhna at 05.15 hrs on Thursday. This train will run on April 21 and April 28.

This train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn and Buxar stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09413/09414 Ahmedabad – Kolkata Weekly Special Train on Special Fare (6 Trips)

Train No. 09413 Ahmedabad – Kolkata Weekly Special will depart Ahmedabad every Wednesday at 21.05 hrs and arrive Kolkata at 15.15 hrs on Friday. This train will run from April 14 to April 28. Similarly, Train No. 09414 Kolkata – Ahmedabad Weekly Special will depart Kolkata every Saturday at 13.10 hrs and arrive Ahmedabad at 07.15 hrs on Monday. This train will run from April 17 to May 1, 2021.

It will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Singrauli, Chopan, Nagaruntari, Garwa Road Jn, Daltonganj, Barka Kana, Bokaro Thermal, Phusro, Chandrapura, Dhanbad Jn, Asansol Jn and Durgapur stations in both directions. This train comprises of Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09501/09502 Okha – Guwahati Weekly Special Train on Special Fare (6 Trips)

Train No. 09501 Okha – Guwahati Weekly Special will depart Okha every Friday at 11.40 hrs and arrive Guwahati at 06.30 hrs on Monday. This train will run from April 16 to April 30, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09502 Guwahati – Okha Weekly Special will depart Guwahati every Monday at 20.40 hrs and arrive Okha at 14.00 hrs on Thursday. This train will run from April 19 to May 3, 2021.

This train will halt at Dwarka, Khambaliya, Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Chhaypuri, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana Jn, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Faizabad, Akbarpur Jn, Varanasi Jn, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Patna Jn, Mokameh Jn, Barauni Jn, Khagaria Jn, Naugachia, Katihar Jn, Barsoi Jn, Khanapur, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya Jn and Kamakhya stations in both directions. This train comprises of Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

For detailed information regarding timings at the halts, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. These special trains will run on special fares as fully reserved trains.

