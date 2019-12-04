Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

We've Had Observers in Kashmir For Many Years, Says Swedish King on Mumbai Visit

His remarks came against the backdrop of media reports about Sweden calling for lifting of remaining restrictions in Kashmir, imposed in August following the revocation of the Himalayan state's special status.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
We've Had Observers in Kashmir For Many Years, Says Swedish King on Mumbai Visit
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia interact with volunteers during a clean up drive on a beach in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai: King Carl Gustaf of Sweden said here on Wednesday that his country has had "observers" in Jammu & Kashmir for many years.

The remarks came against the backdrop of media reports about Sweden calling for lifting of remaining restrictions in Kashmir, imposed in August following the revocation of the Himalayan state's special status.

"We can say we have people from Sweden, trying to (be) observers in these areas in Kashmir for many, many years. In that sense, we are trying to be an observer if possible," King Gustaf told a select group of journalists here.

The Swedish king and his wife are on a five-day visit to India. The royal couple met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor B S Koshyari earlier in the day.

Asked if any offer for mediation by Sweden to resolve the Kashmir dispute was discussed when he met the Indian leadership in Delhi, he declined to answer, citing a policy of not commenting on political issues.

He termed his visit as "interesting" so far, and added that there is a lot of scope for India and Sweden to work together.

King Carl Gustaf met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and representatives of the industry in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

Climate change is a very important issue for his country, he said, adding that solutions can be "difficult" politically, and it would be good if specific industries worked on improving their functioning to make themselves more sustainable.

He specifically mentioned the shipping sector, which he said can improve on fuel economy and adopt alternative sources of energy.

Queen Silvia, his wife, spoke about the Royal couple's visit to the Versova seafront here on Wednesday morning where they took part in a beach clean-up initiative.

"It was fascinating because we have only seen photographs of plastic and the sea. Now we could see what the sea does to plastic," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com