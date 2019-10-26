We've Never Disturbed Anyone as a Country, But Will Give Befitting Reply If Poked, Says Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday set a new world record for the largest display of oil lamps — 5.51 lakh — at the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the temple town of Ayodhya. In the grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, four lakh earthen lamps were lit alone at Ram Ki Paidi while 1.51 lakh lamps were lit at 11 pre-defined places in Ayodhya. This number was registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar and other ministers were present at the event.

Adityanath, who participated in a 'Raj Tilak' programme for Rama at Ramkatha Park and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 226 crore, said India, as a country, has never disturbed anyone. "But if someone pokes us, then a befitting reply is given to them. Today, India is fast emerging as a global leader," he said.

“Previous governments were reluctant to even take the name of Ayodhya and never wanted to come here," he said. "But in my last two-and-a-half year, I have visited Ayodhya more than 18 times. Whenever I visit, I always come with development projects worth crores for the city.”

Adityanath said that the name of Ayodhya immediately brings to mind the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

"Ram Rajya is a system of governance in which there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion, sect, region and language. The commitment with which the schemes of governance have been implemented within the country in the last five years is an example of modern Ram Rajya,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.