Whales and Their Conversations are Helping Scientists Understand the Ocean Better

If you are ever having trouble falling asleep, you may try going to YouTube and playing deep ocean whale sounds and they can help you sleep, say the fans of whale music and scientists. Once you start doing that, you may be fascinated with what such gigantic but non-threatening creatures living in oceans mean to you. But it is not just about that, singing whales cannot just serenade you but they also help scientists map the floor of the ocean. While we can make a list of the wonderful things whales can do, in our fight against climate change, they can be no less than superheroes, scientists believe. Let us look at the reasons why we can count on whales to save us from the upcoming climate apocalypse and why we should do everything in our capacity to protect them so that they could fight for us.

Whales are wonderful sinks of carbon

One important process in the study of climate change is carbon sequestration, which means the process of capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, where it is raising our planet’s temperature, and storing it into another form such as plant and animal bodies where it does not cause global warming. A typical hardwood tree can sequester — or absorb — about 21.7 kg of carbon dioxide each year from our atmosphere. Now, think of how much carbon sequestration a thousand trees can do. That is how much whales do for the environment. So much so that scientists believe that rebuilding the whale population on a global scale can be a solution to the global climate crisis. Just one humpback whale can export tons of carbon to the depths of the ocean during its life. Other than that, whale’s poop adds nutrients to the seawater and fertilises blooming phytoplankton. The phytoplankton bloom, which produces more than 70 per cent of the earth’s oxygen, also purges carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere with photosynthesis.

Let the Whales sing

When whales sing, their music travels thousands of kilometres far into the ocean. Scientists believe that their songs are one of the most sophisticated communications systems in the entire animal kingdom. Participating in one of the fastest cultural transmissions, whales also help scientists map the seafloor. When underwater whales sing, their songs may create seismic echoes — sound hitting the seafloor and coming back — and because their sounds can travel long distances, scientists can decode them as they bounce off of different rock layers even beneath the earth’s crust.

Whales need us

Because the sole medium for communication in the sea is sound, increased human activity — underwater construction, boating, military SONAR, seismic surveys of oil — may disturb them from as far as 200 kilometres. If we stop polluting our ocean with fishing gear — a primary threat to whales — and loud noise, whales can live in peace, save our environment and of course, keep singing.

