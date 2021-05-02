'What a Fight': Opposition Leaders Come Together in Congratulating Mamata Banerjee for 3rd Consecutive Win

With Trinamool Congress within sniffing distance of a third consecutive win in West Bengal assembly polls, opposition leaders across the country have started congratulating incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her victory.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 202 of the 292 seats that went to polls in West Bengal, way over the halfway mark of 147, leaving the BJP trailing far behind in 77 seats.

“Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. Though the TMC seemed to have successfully ridden the BJP challenge, it could well be a bitter sweet moment for Chief Minister Banerjee herself with trends showing she was trailing behind her one-time loyalist and now BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by about 3,700 votes.

In terms of vote share, the TMC had 48.5 per cent of the votes against the BJP’s 37.4 per cent.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party and said “politics of hate stands defeated" in the state. Taking to Twitter, he said the “conscious public" have given a befitting reply to BJP’s ‘Didi o Didi’ barbs.

“Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of the TMC, who defeated the BJPs’s politics of hate in Bengal! This is a befitting reply to the insulting sarcasm ‘Didi O Didi’ from the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted with hashtag ‘#Didi_jio_didi’ His party’s MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal. Amid the political showdown during elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Banerjee as ‘Didi o Didi’ and said that her defeat in Nandigram was certain.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also lauded the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected disruptive and divisive forces.

In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces".

Senior J&K leader, Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to congratulate Mamata Banerjee.

“Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at

@AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal termed it a ‘landslide victory’.

" Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB," he tweeted.

Raut said except for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, there will be no change in political scenario in the other states. “We have to compliment Mamata didi that she accepted the BJP’s challenge and contested only from one seat. It is not easy to defeat Mamata, even though the BJP worked hard and put in a lot of investment to defeat her," the Rajya Sabha member said.

“We have no doubt that her party will form the next government in West Bengal," he said. Though the TMC seemed to have successfully ridden the BJP challenge, the trends showed Chief Minister Banerjee trailing behind her one-time loyalist and now BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

To a query on this, Raut said the Shiv Sena was confident that Banerjee would win. He said everyone was now more worried about the rising COVID-19 numbers than the political numbers.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam