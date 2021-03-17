What About Aarti, Ask Clerics as Allahabad University V-C Complains That Morning Azaan 'Disturbs Sleep'

Lucknow: Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas has reacted strongly to the complaint of Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava who said the use of loudspeakers during the morning azaan from a nearby mosque disturbs her sleep.

Abbas said even the morning aarti, if one goes by Srivastava’s argument, would make the same amount of noise. The cleric asked the V-C to take back her complaint saying “such complaints by someone on such a high post is not good”.

“The morning azaan takes hardly two to three minutes. Had the vice chancellor complained about morning aarti and keertan also, it would have been justified. But objecting only to the azaan is beyond my understanding. Someone positioned at such a high post in a university should not have raised objections only for azaan. I request her to take back her complaint,” Abbas said.

Another cleric Maulana Sufiyan Nizami raised the issue of noise during the month long festival of Kumbh. “If azaan is offered from mosques, aarti is done in temples. There is a big Kumbh going on in the city. The loudspeaker sound comes all through the month. Roads are also closed, but no Muslim has written any letter or raised any objection. There is Kanwar Yatra and many roads are closed during Holi celebrations and loudspeakers play songs… but no Muslim has written or raised any objection to it. I think this is part of a well-thought-out conspiracy which should not take place.”

In a letter written to the district magistrate of Prayagraj on March 3, Srivastava complained about the use of loudspeakers during azaan, saying her “sleep is disturbed” due to it every morning.

“Every day in the morning at about 5.30 am, my sleep is disturbed due to loud Azan done on the mike by the Maulvi in the surrounding mosque. The sleep so disturbed does not resume even after trying very hard. This also results in a headache, throughout the day, causing losses in work hours (sic),” he letter reads.

Shrivastava said in the letter that she is not against any sect, caste or religion. “I am not against any religion, caste or creed, they may perform the Azan without the mike so that others are not disturbed. Even before Eid, they announce Sehri on the mike at 4.00 am. This practice also creates disturbance to other people.”