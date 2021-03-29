What About Curbs in Polls, Ask Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees as Premises Reopen for Shab-e-Barat

After one year, the Nizamuddin Markaz building reopened for Shab-e-Barat prayers on Sunday after Court caps visitors at 50. Outside the six-storey building, an on-duty policeman checked the names of those arriving before letting them enter.

The building was locked in 2020 after a case was registered against people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, allegedly in violation of Covid guidelines. The locality was subsequently named a ‘hotspot’.

The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that 50 people chosen by the Waqf Board will be allowed to offer prayers at the mosque inside the Markaz during the festival once the names of those individuals are provided to the area SHO.

A Jamaat member, who visited the Markaz on Sunday night told the Indian Express said, “It is good that it has been opened but more people should have been allowed. We are happy to obey rules but there should be stricter implementation in gatherings across India during elections, where social distancing is being ignored.”

RELATED NEWS Kamal Nath, 7 Others Booked for Violating Covid Guidelines at Poll Meeting in Madhya Pradesh

He further talked about the treatment meted out to other Jamaat members by the government and the country’s media, “The media declared us human bombs when the fact was that people here were trapped like at many other places across the world due to sudden lockdown.”

While some local residents asked police officials to let them enter the building, an officer at the site said, “This is festival time and Covid is spreading fast. We cannot allow many people to gather.”