'What About Diwali for 46,000 Homebuyers': Supreme Court Raps Amrapali Directors After Plea to Visit Home
What about Diwali for 46,000 homebuyers who gave you their life’s savings for getting a home but are suffering, Supreme Court asked Amrapali directors.
New Delhi: Turning down a plea of Amrapali group's directors, the Supreme Court has said that they don't deserve to go home for Diwali or Holi as they had ruined the festivals for 46,000 homebuyers, who were suffering at the hands of the housing group.
Appearing before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit on Wednesday, senior advocate Geeta Luthra urged the court to relax its order putting CMD Anil Sharma and two other directors — Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — under police custody without arresting them. She pleaded that they should be allowed to visit home on Diwali.
Refusing to show any leniency, the apex court said, "What about Diwali for 46,000 homebuyers who gave you their life’s savings for getting a home but are suffering. They are suffering as they have to pay EMI and rent as well. Forget celebrating Diwali and Holi till you come out with full disclosure (about financial transactions of the company)."
According to a Times of India report, advocate M L Lahoty, appearing for homebuyers, opposed the plea and said the company had not been complying with the SC order and repeatedly sought time to place documents.
The directors were sent to police custody, without being arrested, for not complying with the SC's order. They were directed to work with forensic auditors in arranging the documents of their companies during the day and allowed to stay in a hotel in Noida for the night under police watch.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
