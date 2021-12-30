'What About Elections Amid Covid'? VK Paul Asked, Covid Task Force Chief Responds

Cautioning the people against surging Covid cases in the country, NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul said that the sudden rise in Covid infections in the country could be due to Omicron variant. Paul, while addressing a press briefing of the Health Ministry on Thursday, said that the country should be prepared and added that cases may not be mild.

After the briefing, Dr VK Paul was asked on the election rallies currently going on in poll-bound states where politicians could be seen flouting Covid appropriate behaviour and not wearing masks, to which he replied that the framework of responsibilities to supress transmission applies to everyone.

“I have explained to you the framework of responsibilities of the people, expectations from all of us for ensuring suppression of chain of transmission as well as protection. That applies to all of us,” Dr VK Paul said.

#WATCH | On violation of COVID rules in political rallies amid rising infections, Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul says, "It is in the domain of the Election Commission and it is not the right forum to take up this issue." pic.twitter.com/GnfW50Srup— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Dr Paul also said that the election and rallies are in the domain of the Election Commission and added that it was not the forum to raise such issues.

“As we communicated last time, it is in the domain of the Honourable Election Commission and this is not the forum to take up the issue,” he added.

During the briefing, VK Paul stressed the need to wear masks and asked the people to remain alert amid an unabated rise in cases of Covid across India.

“What we are witnessing is a rise which could be a part of rising in cases that we are seeing in the world due to Omicron variant. There is a changing scenario. We are seeing an increase in cases. Several states are showing a trend that is going up. However there is no need to panic, but be prepared and disciplined," DR Paul was quoted saying.

