English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What About Mumbai Attack's Evidence: Sitharaman Slams Imran's 'Actionable Intel' Response to Pulwama Attack
Reacting to Khan's comments over the attack, Sitharaman said she would not want to say how the government was going to respond to it as no word is sufficient enough to assuage the anger and disappointment of every person of the country.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a curtain raiser press conference on the sidelines of Aero India 2019, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for seeking proof of its involvement in the Pulwama terror attack and said it was India which has been providing evidence but the neighbouring country has not taken any action on it.
She was reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's message to India to share 'actionable intelligence' if his country was involved in the terror attack for any action.
"Since the Mumbai attacks, not just this government, the earlier government also had sent dossiers after dossiers, evidence after evidence, what action has Pakistan taken on them?" she asked.
Also, at every level India has been following the process of law and the Mumbai attackers had been brought to book and punished by court of law, she told a press conference here.
"In Pakistan not even the first court is doing its job. There is nothing for Pakistan to show," she added.
Reacting to Khan's comments over the attack, Sitharaman said she would not want to say how the government was going to respond to it as no word is sufficient enough to assuage the anger and disappointment of every person of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already allowed the Indian Army to respond at any given time and as they see fit, Sitharaman said.
On the defence forces morale following the Pulwama terror attack, Sitharaman said "The morale is not affected at all, they are absolutely ready to do their job.
The response the people of India have shown, has brought greater motivation to them," she said.
Asked what the government is doing to avoid a repeat of Pulwama type attacks, Sitharamana said India was gathering more information to prevent any such incidents in future.
"The security agencies are working tirelessly to gather more information from the ground. Every effort will be taken to prevent any future incidents such as Pulwama Terror attack," she said.
India on Tuesday rubbished Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments on the ghastly Pulwama attack, saying disclaiming Pakistan's link with terrorist attacks is an oft-repeated excuse by the "nerve centre" of terrorism.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India was not surprised that Khan refused to acknowledge the attack on India's security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism, adding his offer to investigate the attack if provided proof is a "lame excuse".
She was reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's message to India to share 'actionable intelligence' if his country was involved in the terror attack for any action.
"Since the Mumbai attacks, not just this government, the earlier government also had sent dossiers after dossiers, evidence after evidence, what action has Pakistan taken on them?" she asked.
Also, at every level India has been following the process of law and the Mumbai attackers had been brought to book and punished by court of law, she told a press conference here.
"In Pakistan not even the first court is doing its job. There is nothing for Pakistan to show," she added.
Reacting to Khan's comments over the attack, Sitharaman said she would not want to say how the government was going to respond to it as no word is sufficient enough to assuage the anger and disappointment of every person of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already allowed the Indian Army to respond at any given time and as they see fit, Sitharaman said.
On the defence forces morale following the Pulwama terror attack, Sitharaman said "The morale is not affected at all, they are absolutely ready to do their job.
The response the people of India have shown, has brought greater motivation to them," she said.
Asked what the government is doing to avoid a repeat of Pulwama type attacks, Sitharamana said India was gathering more information to prevent any such incidents in future.
"The security agencies are working tirelessly to gather more information from the ground. Every effort will be taken to prevent any future incidents such as Pulwama Terror attack," she said.
India on Tuesday rubbished Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments on the ghastly Pulwama attack, saying disclaiming Pakistan's link with terrorist attacks is an oft-repeated excuse by the "nerve centre" of terrorism.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India was not surprised that Khan refused to acknowledge the attack on India's security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism, adding his offer to investigate the attack if provided proof is a "lame excuse".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- India’s First Maruti 800 is Getting Restored, Indira Gandhi Handed the Keys 36 Years Ago
- Pulwama Attack: Press Organisations Issue Statement of Solidarity After 'Vicious Trolling' of Journalists
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
- Here's What You Need to Know About the Gene Causing Obesity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results