What About Other Women Abandoned By Husbands? Sitaram Yechury’s Veiled Attack After Triple Talaq Bill

In what appeared to be a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said the yardstick of equal treatment to women in the triple talaq issue should also be applied in all cases where women are abandoned by their husbands.Blaming the Centre for not using the same benchmark of women’s equality it used on the triple talaq issue to the Sabarimala row, Yechury tweeted: “If women's equality is the concern what about all others abandoned by their husbands? Why is BJP opposing the implementation of the SC verdict on Sabarimala temple giving equal rights to women?” Yechuri said in a tweet.Yechuri’s remarks come in the wake of the passage of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.The government had considered a law on it after the Supreme Court said in August last year that the traditional method of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice was "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary".The bill, which will now go to the Rajya Sabha, proposes that instant Triple Talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. It also has a provision that only empowers a magistrate and not a local police officer to release the husband on bail. The proposed law would be applicable to the entire country, except in Jammu and Kashmir.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.