English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
‘What About River Conservation Promise?’: Activists Ask MP CM as They Stand Chest - Deep in Narmada
Several journalists, NBA workers, farmers’ union leaders, youths took part in ‘Jal Satyagraha’ in order to remind CM Shivraj about these unfulfilled initiatives
Scores of activists and political leaders stood chest-deep in the river for two hours to protest against MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Bhopal: Reminding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of his ‘forgotten’ Narmada conservation programme, scores of activists and political leaders stood chest-deep in the river for two hours in CM’s native Sehore district.
Several journalists, NBA workers, farmers’ union leaders, youths and other took part in ‘Jal Satyagraha’ on Tuesday in district’s Jait village.
Apparently, aimed at conserving the sacred Narmada river, CM Shivraj had undertaken the much-hyped Namami Narmade Yatra in 2016-17 to raise awareness on river conservation.
He initiated a number of projects for the conservation, but the volunteers allege these measures remained unfulfilled even after a year.
In order to remind CM Shivraj about these unfulfilled initiatives, several volunteer organizations and social activists had undertaken Narmada Satyagraha on May 15 and for a fortnight in Narsinghpur district, said social activist Akshay Hunka.
In a daylong Jal Satyagraha on June 19, several volunteers spent two hours in Narmada waters organsied at village Jait, the native place of CM Shivraj in Sehore district.
Few of the major demands include — implementation of handing Narmada status of a living entity which is yet stuck in red tape, demanding the state government should safeguard the river from mining mafia, they added.
Installation of sewerage plants on Narmada riverbanks to ensure no polluted waste water, heading from urban locations, gets mixed into the river, demands to enhance green cover on the banks and action against timber mafia destroying greenery on the river side. These were the other demands by the volunteers.
The volunteers claimed if these demands are not included in the work schedule of assembly’s last session, then a parallel Satyagraha will be organised in Bhopal on June 25 during the upcoming monsoon session of assembly.
To note, Congress submitted a notice to assembly secretariat through the Leader of opposition Ajay Singh on Wednesday regarding no-confidence motion against Shivraj government in monsoon session.
Besides, opposition parties, including Congress and AAP, are already demanding presentation of Mandsaur police firing report in the assembly.
Moreover, being the last session of this assembly, Congress is no mood to spare any moment to corner Shivraj government in the upcoming session.
Also Watch
Several journalists, NBA workers, farmers’ union leaders, youths and other took part in ‘Jal Satyagraha’ on Tuesday in district’s Jait village.
Apparently, aimed at conserving the sacred Narmada river, CM Shivraj had undertaken the much-hyped Namami Narmade Yatra in 2016-17 to raise awareness on river conservation.
He initiated a number of projects for the conservation, but the volunteers allege these measures remained unfulfilled even after a year.
In order to remind CM Shivraj about these unfulfilled initiatives, several volunteer organizations and social activists had undertaken Narmada Satyagraha on May 15 and for a fortnight in Narsinghpur district, said social activist Akshay Hunka.
In a daylong Jal Satyagraha on June 19, several volunteers spent two hours in Narmada waters organsied at village Jait, the native place of CM Shivraj in Sehore district.
Few of the major demands include — implementation of handing Narmada status of a living entity which is yet stuck in red tape, demanding the state government should safeguard the river from mining mafia, they added.
Installation of sewerage plants on Narmada riverbanks to ensure no polluted waste water, heading from urban locations, gets mixed into the river, demands to enhance green cover on the banks and action against timber mafia destroying greenery on the river side. These were the other demands by the volunteers.
The volunteers claimed if these demands are not included in the work schedule of assembly’s last session, then a parallel Satyagraha will be organised in Bhopal on June 25 during the upcoming monsoon session of assembly.
To note, Congress submitted a notice to assembly secretariat through the Leader of opposition Ajay Singh on Wednesday regarding no-confidence motion against Shivraj government in monsoon session.
Besides, opposition parties, including Congress and AAP, are already demanding presentation of Mandsaur police firing report in the assembly.
Moreover, being the last session of this assembly, Congress is no mood to spare any moment to corner Shivraj government in the upcoming session.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Digital India? Survey Reveals Just 25% of Indian Adults Using The Internet
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?
- Dunkin' Donuts US Outlet Offers Free Coffee for Reporting Staff 'Shouting in Foreign Languages'
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics