'What About Sainik Farms?' In Shadow of Jahangirpuri, SDMC Starts Anti-Encroachment Drive in Delhi Today

The SDMC mayor and commissioner will take stock of the illegal buildings in Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar, and Madanpur Khadar on Thursday, according to a notice posted by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation earlier.

Following the inspection, the SDMC’s notice said that necessary action would be taken.

According to Mayor Mukesh Suryan’s declaration on Monday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has begun a month-long demolition campaign.

The counsellors for the respective wards are listed in the letter: Kamlesh Kumar Shukla for Ward No. 98/S in Jaitpur, Neetu for Ward No. 101/S in Sarita Vihar, and Santosh Devi for Ward No. 103/S in Madanpur Khadar.

The counsellors have been asked to assist the SDMC Mayor and SDMC Commissioner in conducting the survey.

“We’ve prepared an action plan. Soon, we will clear that land of encroachments. The message of the department has been given to officials and departments concerned, including police. Under the MCD Act, a notice is not given to remove encroachment but where people have constructed illegal buildings, we have already served them notices," Suryan was quoted by multiple reports as saying.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri region, which saw violence between two communities on April 16, received considerable criticism last week. To put a stop to the action, the Supreme Court had to step in.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee Vice President Abhishek Dutt, commenting on the SDMC drive, said it has to be assessed whether it was being carried out for one area or for the whole of Delhi. “I hope this drive is not against the poor. He should also visit the areas of Sainik Farms where many illegally farmhouses are made. Two important protection acts are there - Special Provision Act Delhi 2007 and unorganised colonies act 2014, which should be read by them. Protections given to properties need to be kept in mind. If they can remove these protection then can do any anti encroachment drive. Mayor should not target poor people. Many poor people’s livelihoods in Jahangirpuri was destroyed. Objective must be clarified by the mayor," he said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak condemned the drive, saying the BJP leaders were busy ‘collecting money’ as they knew they would lose in the MCD elections after six to eight months. “There have been fires 14 times in the last year, people are not able to breathe and they can lose their lives. But BJP is busy with corruption, they are not doing any work. This is criminal negligence and there should be criminal proceedings against them," Pathak said.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party was standing with the people and would plan assistance.

