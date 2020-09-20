What About Shows on 'Hindu Terror' & 'Saffron Terror': Sudarshan TV Asks Supreme Court

Under radar for its show on entry of Muslims in civil services, Sudarshan TV has cited television programmes on "Hindu terror" and "saffron terror" to demonstrate how they went unnoticed by the Supreme Court and other authorities.

Submitting its affidavit in terms of the apex court's direction on Friday, Sudarshan TV's editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke has referred to the contentious shows on Hindu and Saffron terror telecast by NDTV in 2008 and 2010.

The affidavit has attached the YouTube links of these programmes, raising strong objections to how Hindu saints and symbols were used in these stories.

This affidavit has been filed in response to the court's remarks against Sudarshan TV show using green T-Shirt, skull cap and a beard to depict Muslims, and thereby, stereotyping an entire community.

The bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, had asked Chavhanke to tell the court what all changes he was willing to make in his show to assuage the apprehensions that one particular community was being run down.

Chavhanke's affidavit has now stated that the channel will strictly comply with all laws while airing the remaining episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme, and will also ensure complete adherence to the Programme Code under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It reiterated that the channel had no ill will against any community and was not opposing entry of any meritorious candidate from any community in civil services. At the same time, Chavhanke referred to the NDTV programmes, which never came under scanner by any authority or any court of law.

"The deponent was shocked and pained when on 17.09.2008 NDTV had broadcast a programme anchored by Ms Barkha Dutt titled as 'Hindu Terror: Myth or fact?' In this programme just adjacent to the programme caption, a Hindu Saint was shown with ‘Tilak’ and ‘Chillam’ and also a ‘Trishul’ (one of most scared symbols for Hindus and associated with most revered deity of the Hindus, Lord Shiva," read the affidavit.

It added, "NDTV had also broadcast on 26.08.2010 a programme, again anchored by Ms Barkha Dutt titled as 'Is Saffron Terror real?’ In the said programme, a Hindu cultural gathering was shown in Saffron colour clothes."

Chavhanke has urged the court to lift its injunction order on his assurance on compliance with all the existing norms. The Supreme Court, which has stopped telecast of the remaining episodes of this show, will hear this matter on Monday.