'What About Uri, Pathankot?' Congress Hits Out at Sitharaman For Claiming No Terror Attack Since 2014

The Congress on Saturday mounted an all-out attack on defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman for claiming there had been no major terrorist attack in India since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.Addressing the BJP’s national executive meet at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Sitharaman told party leaders that PM Modi had ensured that terrorists find no opportunity to disturb India’s peace.“We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014. This government under the leadership of PM Modi has ensured one thing that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb peace,” Sitharaman was quoted as saying by Times of India.Leading the attack on the defence minister was Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who called the claim outrageous. “Very surprising to hear Raksha Mantri’s outrageous claim that there has been no terrorist attack since May 2014. Wish to remind her that over 400 jawans lost their lives in terror attacks in Pathankot, Amarnath Yatra, Uri and elsewhere in last 55 months,” he tweeted.Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari accused the Modi government of willfully misleading people of the country and asked of there were no terror attacks, why were the surgical strikes across Line of Control needed, in order to point out the inconsistency of the assertion.“If there were no terrorist strikes in India in the last 55 months, then why did the government have to launch surgical strikes? What about terror strikes in Uri and Pathankot? And who is responsible for the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir?” Tewari asked.The Congress also tweeted from its official handle to give Sitharaman a “quick reminder” that there have been terrorist attacks in Pathankot, Uri, Gurdaspur, Amarnath Yatra in the last five years, apart from 1094 incidences in J&K. “Clearly the lives of Jawans & Indian civilians matter little to her,” the party wrote on its official handle.