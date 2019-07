What Are The Cut Money Allegations Against TMC In Bengal?

Jul 16, 2019 08:03 PM IST India India Share

From the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana of teh centre, to the Nirmal Bangla Toilet Construction scheme of the state, the Cut Money menace seems to have spread it's roots everywhere. And after a good show at the polls, BJP is using the controversy to it's advantage. In this week's Reporter's Project, Sougata Mukhopadhyay visits several villages in Bengal to find out the story on ground.