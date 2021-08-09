What Are The Signs of Vitamin B12 Deficiency?

Do you feel your feet are feeling weaker than usual? Are you experiencing feet tingling numbness, or sudden electric shock like feelings without any apparent reason? If the answer is yes, then you’re probably suffering from an acute shortage of Vitamin B12. Along with the aforementioned symptoms, a shortage of Vitamin B12 might also cause hair discoloration, blurred vision, hair loss, loss of normal nail color, and various kinds of skin problems.

Prolonged B-12 deficiency can also cause you to develop nervous disorders. All of these are why it’s important to listen to your body and immediately notify a doctor when you see any of the telltale signs of vitamin B12 deficiency.

Lack of vitamin B-12 can lead to weakness, forgetfulness, dizziness, depression, anxiety etc. Anaemia may also occur, leading a person to have shortness of breath and chest palpitations. You may suffer from constipation as well. The risk of B12 deficiency increases with age, and also if people pop pills frequently for gas or other digestion-related problems.

Since B12 is obtained from animals, vegetarians are at higher risk of vitamin B-12 deficiency, as are women who are on birth control pills. Frequently consuming alcohol also increases the risk of vitamin B-12 deficiency.

One of the most obvious signs of B12 deficiency is unusually pale skin. If your skin color is pale yellow, make sure to consult a doctor immediately. Blurred vision is also another symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency since this condition also affects the optic nerve.

