As shocking details of the gruesome murder of 22-year-old Nikki Yadav by her boyfriend Sahil Gahlot continue to emerge, police sources on Thursday said that it was a common friend of the couple who tipped them off about the killing.

According to a PTI report, Gahlot had planned to dispose of Nikki’s body after his wedding. But a common friend, who sensed something amiss, gave a tip-off to the police, leading to Gahlot’s arrest and subsequent recovery of the body from his dhaba fridge on Tuesday (February 14).

Police sources said the common friend got the whiff of the crime as he could see it in Gahlot’s face that something was not right.

Police sources also said that after killing Nikki in the car, Gahlot immediately deleted chats and other data from her mobile phone. Police have seized Nikki’s phone and it would be sent to the forensic laboratory to retrieve the deleted data.

ALSO READ: Nikki, Sahil Planned to Elope on Day of Murder | Here’s the Sequence of Events Leading to the Killing

Gahlot confessed to police that he too wanted to marry Nikki, but his family was not ready for this as they wanted him to marry the woman of their choice.

Two days after Nikki was murdered, her father contacted Gahlot to enquire about his daughter. Police said Nikki’s father spoke to Gahlot twice and Gahlot told him that Nikki had gone on some trip. He also told her father that he didn’t go with her as he was getting married. He also told her father that she had left her phone with him before going away, Delhi Police sources said.

According to a TOI report, police have taken Gahlot to Kashmere Gate, where the crime had taken place.

From the Kashmere Gate flyover, Gahlot took an exit towards Nigam Bodh Ghat. It was outside the Nigam Bodh Ghat that a fight ensued between the couple during which he killed her using a data cable, police sources said.

He then kept driving with Nikki’s body in the front seat. He drove through Majnu ka Tila bypass, Madhuban Chowk, Paschim Vihar, Janakpuri, and Uttam Nagar to reach Mitraon village, police said.

Nikki’s body was recovered on the morning of February 14 from the refrigerator at Gahlot’s dhaba. Gahlot was on Wednesday sent to five-day police remand.

Meanwhile, Nikki’s family has demanded a trial at a fast-track court. Her uncle, Praveen Yadav, alleged that the police are “misleading" the family and the public and also demanded that Sahil “should be hanged".

“The case should be heard at a fast-track court and the culprit should be hanged. The police are trying to mislead us. Nikki was living at a hostel, she was not in a live-in relationship," Yadav claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here