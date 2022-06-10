What Canadian High Commission Said on Red Corner Notice Against Goldy Brar Who Claimed to Kill Moose Wala

India and Canada have established a number of mechanisms to ensure that our respective law enforcement agencies can cooperate to address criminal activity, the Canadian High Commission spokesperson told CNN-News18 after the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Responding to a question regarding Brar, the spokesperson however said it would not comment on individual cases.

A senior CBI official told news agency ANI that after the issuance of RCN, the process to enable Brar’s extradition to India will begin. “The RCN has been issued. The CBI liaison officer will coordinate with Interpol and a proposal will be moved through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for extradition,” he said.

Moose Wala, a 28-year-old popular singer and Congress leader, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near his SUV in which he was killed.

The notice also led to a back-and-forth between the CBI and Punjab Police as the former, which is India’s Interpol liaison agency, issued a statement saying the Punjab Police had sought the notice against Brar only on May 30, a day after the killing.

The statement from the CBI flew in the face of the Punjab Police which claimed on Wednesday that it had sought the notice against gangster Brar nearly 10 days before Moose Wala’s killing on May 29.

The Interpol also issued a Red Corner Notice against fugitive terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda, who, Punjab Police say, is currently living in Pakistan and is backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) Wadhawa Singh and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

The Red Corner Notice alerts enforcement agencies of 195 Interpol member countries to locate and detain a fugitive wanted by a requesting member country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.