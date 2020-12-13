What Documents do You Need for a Passport, Check Here

Need to get your passport made? The online process for a passport in India has gotten easier. Since the process shifted digital, you can apply online, select your appointment date, and take the required documents to the nearest passport office.

Compiling all the required documents is mandatory or else the entire process can be tiring. Read this article to know what documents you need for applying for a fresh passport under the normal category as an Indian citizen aged equal or above 18 years:

For address proof, the following are the documents that can be used:

· Aadhaar Card

· Electricity bill

· Proof of Gas Connection

· Telephone (landline/ postpaid mobile bill)

· Water Bill

· Rent Agreement

· Passbook of active/running Bank Account with a Photo. (Valid only for Scheduled Private Sector Indian Banks, Scheduled Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks)

· Spouse’s passport copy (It should include first and last page including family details mentioning the applicant’s name as the spouse of the passport holder, it is given in case the applicant’s present address matches the address mentioned in the spouse’s passport)

Please note than a proof of current address should only be submitted if you have been living there for a short period of time.

For proof of Date of Birth, these are the documents you need:

· Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the one issued by the Municipal Corporation

· Matriculation/School leaving Certificate issued by the school recognised by an educational board

· PAN Card

· Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar

· Driving License issued by the concerned state government’s Transport Department

· Voter ID Card or the EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) issued by the Election Commission of India

· Life insurance policy in the candidate’s name

Documents submitted as birth proof should include the candidate’s name and his/her date of birth, especially in the case of Aadhaar card, PAN Card and Election card.