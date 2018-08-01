Video Wall

What Does Imran Khan As Pakistan PM Mean For India?

Imran Khan is all set to take oath as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. He takes over the country at a time when it's struggling with its economy. But not all are predicting doom and here's why. Let's go back to the televised address of Imran Khan, where he said that if India takes one step forward, he's willing to take two.

First published: August 1, 2018, 4:00 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
