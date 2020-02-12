What Does Trump Visit Have in Store for India? US President Hints at Trade Deal But Puts a Condition

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would sign a trade deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if 'it was the right one'.

The two countries have been trying to reach a limited trade pact with lower tariffs, but talks have run into problems over issues with data privacy and e-commerce controls.​

Trump further said that he is looking forward to his visit to India later this month where millions of people would welcome him. "I look forward to going to India," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, a day after the White House announced that he will be travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He's a great gentleman," Trump said in response to a question.

Trump said that he spoke to Modi over the weekend and during the conversation, the prime minister told him that millions and millions of people would welcome him from the airport to the cricket stadium.

Referring to his New Hampshire rally held a day earlier, which was attended by an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people, the president said in a lighter vein that he might not feel so good with that number.

"When we have 50,000 people, I'm not going to feel so good we'll have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium. And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. (They are) building it now. It's almost complete and it's the largest in the world," Trump said.

Responding to a question on a potential trade deal with India, Trump said that he will do it, if "we can make the right deal".

(With PTI inputs)

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.