English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?

November 21, 2018, 11:54 PM IST India India
Share

"Brexit" or Britain's exit from the European Union is under the spotlight. PM Theresa May's agreement has united politicians, but against it. Resignations of Cabinet Secretaries and calls for a no-confidence vote has surfaced. With her leadership under the scanner, uncertainty has gripped the country.
There are talks of a
-Conservative party leadership challenge
-A general elections
-A second referendum

Brexiteers claim that a "no-deal" Brexit is better than a "soft" one. Watch to know what happens in the case of a 'no-deal' Brexit.

SHOW MORE