What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?

"Brexit" or Britain's exit from the European Union is under the spotlight. PM Theresa May's agreement has united politicians, but against it. Resignations of Cabinet Secretaries and calls for a no-confidence vote has surfaced. With her leadership under the scanner, uncertainty has gripped the country.
There are talks of a
-Conservative party leadership challenge
-A general elections
-A second referendum
Brexiteers claim that a "no-deal" Brexit is better than a "soft" one. Watch to know what happens in the case of a 'no-deal' Brexit.