English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What Happens When a Prisoner of War is Held: From Lt Gen (Retd) Panag Who Captured India’s First POW
Calling war a 'two-way street, Lt Gen (Retd) HS Panag said the ugly face of war has hit India in less than 24 hours.
File photo of Mirage air crafts. (Image: AFP PHOTO)
Loading...
New Delhi: The recent aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan has raked up memories of the 1971 war, the last time the IAF had conducted aerial strikes across the border. Apart from India’s decisive victory, the war is also remembered as one when India arrested its first prisoner of war. And the man who made that arrest was Lt Gen (Retd) Panag.
Speaking to News18.com, the veteran recalls the moment in detail.
Edited excerpts:
Do you think India could have done better through regular communication?
There is certainly an information warfare going on. And as things are, I think India has been losing the perception battle.
They have briefed the public via media in detail; they have laid out what they want. After the conflict that took place at around 10:20 am yesterday, he had tweeted by mid-day and at 1:30 pm there was a detailed press conference.
We were being informed about what had happened by the DGISPR in Pakistan rather than our own spokesperson.
I would say that in 1971, 48 years ago, public relations department of the Ministry of Defense was regularly briefing defense correspondents and some of them were attached to units at the front line. It was much better managed. During the Kargil war, the armed forces had set up a formal information warfare cell headed by a Major. And he kept everybody informed, regular briefings were being held.
Here, we were happy to announce that the country must run and business as usual was declared. Once you have embarked on a strategy, you must have all other things in place.
I would say in the last 60 hours, we have lost the perception battle, hands down.
What happens when a prisoner of war is captured?
Immediately, what happens is he is considered a prisoner of war; he is dis-armed and then he is interrogated to acquire whatever information we can get out of him. There are set procedures laid down where we note down his serial number, his unit.
We then follow the protocol laid down in the Geneva Convention.
Geneva Convention is applicable for any type of war or armed conflict. Abhinandan is currently a prisoner of war.
Can you take us through what happened in 1971 when you rescued a Pakistani prisoner of war?
The first prisoner of war in 1971 was captured by me and he was a Pakistan Air Force pilot. This incident happened on November 1971. We were in confrontation with Bangladesh in a place called Chaugacha. War had not been declared and, therefore, the IAF was not deployed for our help. We were on the eastern side of the river and the Pakistan was on the western. At mid-day on 22nd against the setting sun that four Pakistan's aircraft were flying towards the eastern side targeting our tank. We shot down three and one of the pilots descended roughly five-six hundred meters from where we were. I was chief operation officer of the unit head. Naturally, our soldiers ran to him and in the heat of the moment I was sure the soldiers will rough him up though they were aware of the Geneva Convention. I ordered the soldiers to back off.
What is your personal analysis of the situation and what is the way ahead from here?
We must remember that the entire nation, especially the news channels, were clamouring for war for the last 3-4 years. And if you clamour for war, this is what happens. The ugly face of war has hit us in less than 24 hours. War is a two-way street. Pakistan also has a professional army. There is no need to be euphoric over minor victories. You must seek what end result you want and must constantly work towards it. That is what war is about. Around 2,000-3,000 died in 1971, and with today’s high tech weapons it would be nothing less than 7,000-8,000. Are we ready for that?
(This interview was conducted before Pakistan announced its decision to release IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday and before the joint press conference by the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army.)
Speaking to News18.com, the veteran recalls the moment in detail.
Edited excerpts:
Do you think India could have done better through regular communication?
There is certainly an information warfare going on. And as things are, I think India has been losing the perception battle.
They have briefed the public via media in detail; they have laid out what they want. After the conflict that took place at around 10:20 am yesterday, he had tweeted by mid-day and at 1:30 pm there was a detailed press conference.
We were being informed about what had happened by the DGISPR in Pakistan rather than our own spokesperson.
I would say that in 1971, 48 years ago, public relations department of the Ministry of Defense was regularly briefing defense correspondents and some of them were attached to units at the front line. It was much better managed. During the Kargil war, the armed forces had set up a formal information warfare cell headed by a Major. And he kept everybody informed, regular briefings were being held.
Here, we were happy to announce that the country must run and business as usual was declared. Once you have embarked on a strategy, you must have all other things in place.
I would say in the last 60 hours, we have lost the perception battle, hands down.
What happens when a prisoner of war is captured?
Immediately, what happens is he is considered a prisoner of war; he is dis-armed and then he is interrogated to acquire whatever information we can get out of him. There are set procedures laid down where we note down his serial number, his unit.
We then follow the protocol laid down in the Geneva Convention.
Geneva Convention is applicable for any type of war or armed conflict. Abhinandan is currently a prisoner of war.
Can you take us through what happened in 1971 when you rescued a Pakistani prisoner of war?
The first prisoner of war in 1971 was captured by me and he was a Pakistan Air Force pilot. This incident happened on November 1971. We were in confrontation with Bangladesh in a place called Chaugacha. War had not been declared and, therefore, the IAF was not deployed for our help. We were on the eastern side of the river and the Pakistan was on the western. At mid-day on 22nd against the setting sun that four Pakistan's aircraft were flying towards the eastern side targeting our tank. We shot down three and one of the pilots descended roughly five-six hundred meters from where we were. I was chief operation officer of the unit head. Naturally, our soldiers ran to him and in the heat of the moment I was sure the soldiers will rough him up though they were aware of the Geneva Convention. I ordered the soldiers to back off.
What is your personal analysis of the situation and what is the way ahead from here?
We must remember that the entire nation, especially the news channels, were clamouring for war for the last 3-4 years. And if you clamour for war, this is what happens. The ugly face of war has hit us in less than 24 hours. War is a two-way street. Pakistan also has a professional army. There is no need to be euphoric over minor victories. You must seek what end result you want and must constantly work towards it. That is what war is about. Around 2,000-3,000 died in 1971, and with today’s high tech weapons it would be nothing less than 7,000-8,000. Are we ready for that?
(This interview was conducted before Pakistan announced its decision to release IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday and before the joint press conference by the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army.)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ed Sheeran Marries Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a Secret Ceremony: Reports
- 'Bring Back Abhinandan': B-Town Celebs Urge Pakistan to Send IAF Pilot Home
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability And More
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Review: The Brilliant Air Purifier Adds a Cool Quotient With Heating
- Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results