'What if I Also Meet Fate of Unnao Rape Survivor': UP Teenager's Question Leaves Police Official Baffled

Caught off guard, the ASP tried assuring the students that action will be taken once they call up on the toll free number and every possible help would be extended to them.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 31, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
'What if I Also Meet Fate of Unnao Rape Survivor': UP Teenager's Question Leaves Police Official Baffled
Representative image.
Lucknow: The Unnao rape incident and the fatal car crash of the survivor and her family has triggered a national outrage. While the police has been questioned for its handling of the case, a girl student in Barabanki left the Assistant Superintendent of Police baffled with her question.

During a programme on girl safety at a school on Wednesday, the police official was briefing the girls on how to be safe. He also provided them with a toll free number which could be dialed in cases of emergencies. However, a girl stood up and asked, “You are asking us to report any problems faced on the toll free number. But what if the culprit comes to know about it and I also meet the same fate as the Unnao rape survivor?” She asked him how the police would help her in such a situation.

“A girl in Unnao stood up against wrongdoings of the MLA, but then she met an accident and is now fighting for her life. What is the guarantee that I won’t meet the same fate after complaining about the culprits?” the girl said.

Caught off guard, the ASP tried assuring the students that action will be taken once they call up on the toll free number and every possible help would be extended to them.

