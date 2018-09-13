‘What India Does With Rajiv Gandhi Convicts is its Own Matter’, says Former Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is currently in India to deliver a talk, on Thursday said that it is up to India to decide what it wants to do with the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.Rajapaksa, who was President when the Sri Lankan army defeated The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009, made the statement in response to Tamil Nadu cabinet’s demand for the release of all seven life convicts in the case.“What India does with these convicts is India's own matter,” Rajapaksa told News18. “I would have dealt with the situation differently,” he added.On Thursday, Rajapaksa will meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was 21 years old when his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated by the LTTE in 1991.“When I meet Rahul Gandhi and if he asks me (about Tamil Nadu cabinet’s recommendation), I will speak to him about this​,” said the former Sri Lankan president.The Tamil Nadu government had on Sunday recommended the release of all seven life convicts to Governor Banwarilal Purohit under Article 161 of the Constitution.