What is a Partial Solar Eclipse? Everything You Need to Know

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partially obscuring the Earth's view of the Sun.

India will witness a partial solar eclipse on June 21, 2020 at 10:19, a maximum eclipse at 12:01 and will come to an end at 13:48.

The eclipse will be visible to viewers who remain within the large region of shadow covered by the penumbra and on the night side of Earth when the eclipse occurs.

Scientists advised refraining from viewing the eclipse with a naked eye. Sunglasses, telescopes and binoculars with distinctive filters should always be used as a precautionary measure.

Types of equipment without special filters should not be used as the sun's ultraviolet rays and infrared light can cause retinal damage after direct view of sun's disk.

