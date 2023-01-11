What Is Ajith Kumar's Character Name In Thunivu? Spoilers Ahead

Varisu, starring Vijay, and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, hit the big screens on January 11. Thunivu, helmed by H Vinoth, is so far receiving positive reviews from both the audience and the critics. The trailer of the film sets the tone for a commercial entertainer. It shows a lot of action sequences with Ajith as a thief, making his explosive entry into a bank. A full masala entertainer, it is centred on a bank heist and fans seem to be delighted to watch Ajith become an anti-hero after Mankatha. In the trailer, you may have noticed that all the characters had their name except Ajith’s character.

Before you continue to read, we warn you there is SPOILER ahead!

Interestingly, you will not get to know Ajith’s name in the film. He is referred to by many names like the Darkdevil, Chief or even Micheal Jackson for a brief period of time.

According to News18’s review of the film, it is said that Ajith brings the audience under his control with his very first scene.

“The effort put into discussing bank scams in Thunivu is first-rate. They are both explained in length and in a way that everyone can relate to. There are also many excellent conversations that accurately depict reality in Thunivu. Exposing agenda-driven media outlets or the corrupt nature of the police and banking systems is something H Vinoth has done well,” it read.

Thunivu sees the trio, Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar collaborating again after Valimai, which was released last year. Thunivu also stars Manju Varrier along with Veera, Bala Saravanan, GM Sundar and Bucks.

Read all the Latest Movies News here